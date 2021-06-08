Airbnb, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th

Airbnb’s (NASDAQ:ABNB) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Airbnb had issued 51,323,531 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $3,490,000,108 based on an initial share price of $68.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total value of $3,621,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,493,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 974,221 shares of company stock worth $133,454,270. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.