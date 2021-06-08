Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.71. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 385,259 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

