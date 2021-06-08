Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $8.23 million and $2.12 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00393477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00248019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00157339 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

