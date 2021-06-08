Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. 6,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

