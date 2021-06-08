Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 949,309 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 3.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $996,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. The company had a trading volume of 96,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,457. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $585.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

