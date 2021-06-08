Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

