Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 884,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE ATI opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,200 shares of company stock worth $812,000 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

