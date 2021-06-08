Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $117.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.02. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

