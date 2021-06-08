Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after buying an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,131,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after buying an additional 740,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Several research firms have commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.