Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $332.45 and a 52 week high of $439.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.32.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

