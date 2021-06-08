Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Outfront Media worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,744,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

