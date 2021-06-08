Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,986 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

