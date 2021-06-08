Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.87 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

Shares of DT opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,664 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,485. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.