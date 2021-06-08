Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 9,634 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

