Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $137,095.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,731. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $33.27.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

