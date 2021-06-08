Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Silgan worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silgan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 122,078 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

