Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,062 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Globant worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

NYSE GLOB opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $130.92 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.