Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,947,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,397,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

