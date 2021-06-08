Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,581,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $369,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

