Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 35,229 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

