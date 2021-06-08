Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,746,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,856,000 after acquiring an additional 512,524 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,630,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,198,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

