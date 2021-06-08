Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 153 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of PNC opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

