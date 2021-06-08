Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 1,725 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 38,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 49,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.29. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

