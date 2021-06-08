Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AOSL traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 143,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,617. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $803.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

