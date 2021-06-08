Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $46.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.13 billion and the highest is $48.09 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $194.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $200.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $236.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $2,398.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,275. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,294.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

