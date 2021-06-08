Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $679,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,277.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,487.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.