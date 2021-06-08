Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,850,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ambev by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,809,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 234,006 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ambev by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.