AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 364.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,966,410 shares of company stock worth $31,199,408 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

