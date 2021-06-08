American Express’ (AXP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.92 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,086,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

