American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Terry S. Jacobs Sells 131 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $15,984.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Financial Group stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.