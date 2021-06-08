American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,589.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,578 shares of company stock worth $7,626,846. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

