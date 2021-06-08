American International Group Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -846.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.