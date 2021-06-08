American International Group Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Plexus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $5,055,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,155 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

