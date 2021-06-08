American International Group Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Splunk by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Splunk by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

