Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,767. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.