Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.29 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.33. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.91 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

AMGN stock opened at $237.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.77. The firm has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

