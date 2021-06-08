Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.58. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 361.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,658,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,501. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

