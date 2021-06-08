Analysts Anticipate DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.