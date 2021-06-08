Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

DYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

DYN opened at $19.70 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.