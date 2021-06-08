Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post sales of $22.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.50 billion and the highest is $23.18 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $90.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -121.60, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

