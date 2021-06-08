Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABB shares. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

