Analysts Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,578. Ball has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Ball by 272.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth $316,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

