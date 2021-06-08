Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.56. The company had a trading volume of 92,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,373. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.16. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.