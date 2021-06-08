Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $918.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.31. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,025. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.