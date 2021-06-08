Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 4,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,391. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

