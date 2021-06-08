Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,864. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

