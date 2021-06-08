Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Post $2.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,792. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

