Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Endava (DAVA)

Endava (NYSE: DAVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

5/20/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Endava had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Endava was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 131.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

