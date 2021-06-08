Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 2,257.50

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,253 ($29.44).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday.

Get Halma alerts:

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,697 ($35.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,544.94.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.