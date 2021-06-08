Analysts Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 2,257.50

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,253 ($29.44).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,695 ($35.21) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,697 ($35.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,544.94.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

