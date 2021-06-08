Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price at $56.09

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

PFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 673,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 881,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

